A 17-year-old girl was killed in a triple shooting at a party in North Philadelphia, police said

A 17-year-old girl was shot to death — and two others wounded — early Sunday when four masked gunmen opened fire on a party in the courtyard of a housing development in the Poplar section of North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting began just after 12:30 a.m. when four men wearing masks and dark clothing fired nearly 60 shots into a gathering outside a housing development on the 600 block of Franklin Street, police said.

Shot once in the chest, the 17-year-old died soon after at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said. A 21-year-old man shot in his right thigh was reported in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl shot in the face, neck and arm was in critical condition, according to police.

The unknown suspects fled the scene in a dark Blue BMW driven by a getaway driver, police said. The car sped south on Eighth Street, toward Spring Garden, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not release the name of the teen killed in the shooting. Searching the blood-strewn courtyard and nearby streets, crime scene investigators recovered a total of 58 9mm and 40-caliber cartridge casings, police said.

There have been 195 homicides in Philadelphia this year, according to police department statistics. That represents a roughly 40% decrease from this time last year, police say.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact police.