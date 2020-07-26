Two people are dead after a domestic incident in Cheltenham Township Saturday afternoon, and officials in Montgomery County have questioned a person of interest.
Police arrived at a home on the 7700 block of Green Valley Road shortly after noon Saturday following a call for a domestic disturbance.
Officials have released few details about the presumed double homicide, other than confirming the two victims are adults. Kate Delano, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, said children were in the home at the time of the incident and are now in the care of relatives.
The Montgomery County Detectives Bureau is handling the investigation in conjunction with local police in Cheltenham.
More details are expected to be released later today pending the completion of autopsies.