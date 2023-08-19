Seven people were shot, one fatally, during possible shoot-out on West Philly street, police say

Seven people were shot, one fatally, when several gunmen sprayed at least 60 bullets through a crowd on a West Philadelphia street overnight, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of North Creighton Street, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 51, he said.

Some witnesses described the incident as a “shoot-out” at a block party or barbecue, said Vanore, though he added that detectives were in the early stages of gathering details and evidence to better understand what happened.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead early Saturday, said Vanore. He declined to identify the man pending family notification.

Five of the six surviving victims were women, he added, each of whom was reported in stable condition.

Vanore gave this account of what happened:

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found several victims on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Five victims were initially taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, and two others showed up at the hospital in the hours afterward.

The victims included the 19-year-old man, two 20-year-old women, two 21-year-old women, a 47-year-old man, and a 51-year-old woman.

Officers found at least 60 fired cartridge casings at the scene, from several different types of guns. Investigators were still seeking video and other evidence to determine who the shooters were, how many there were, and what prompted the gunfire.

The incident came several hours after a double shooting was reported in North Philadelphia, according to police. In that case, a 45-year-old woman was critically wounded and a 65-year-old man was also struck when they were shot on the 900 block of West Glenwood Ave. Police said no arrests were made, and they weren’t certain of a motive.

More than 1,100 people have been shot in the city as of Wednesday, according to police statistics, and 245 of those victims have died. The pace of gunfire was about 23% lower than last year, the statistics show, but still much higher than the years before 2020, when gun violence began hitting record heights.

This story will be updated.