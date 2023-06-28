Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is the most popular bet to win 2023 NFL MVP at multiple sportsbooks

It’s been quite the calendar year for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went from a player looking to prove himself as a starter coming into 2022, to becoming one of the highest paid players in the NFL in April.

Hurts finished second in the MVP voting after finishing the 2022 season with nearly 4,500 total yards (3,701 passing, 760 rushing) and 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), and bettors are hopeful he will continue to play at an elite level in 2023.

At BetMGM, the fourth-year quarterback, who is entering his third season as a starter, has the fifth-best odds to win the NFL MVP in 2023, with 10/1 odds, behind four other quarterbacks, all of whom are in the AFC.

Here’s a look at the latest NFL MVP odds, as well as some data from BetMGM on how many people are backing Hurts to win NFL MVP.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

11 players have odds of 20/1 or shorter:

Patrick Mahomes: +650 Joe Burrow: +650 Josh Allen: +750 Justin Herbert: +900 Jalen Hurts: +1000 Tua Tagovailoa: +1400 Trevor Lawrence: +1400 Aaron Rodgers: +1400 Dak Prescott: +1600 Lamar Jackson: +1600 Justin Fields: +1800

Despite being the fifth option, Hurts is a popular bet in the BetMGM MVP futures market. According to BetMGM data, Hurts has 14% of the total MVP betting tickets, the highest percentage of bets placed on the MVP award at the sportsbook. However, Patrick Mahomes has the most betting money, with 15.3%, per BetMGM.

Hurts is popular at another sportsbook as well. According to FanDuel, Hurts is also the top player they have received the most bets on for the NFL MVP award, ahead of Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. At FanDuel, Hurts also has the fifth-best odds to win the award, at 12/1 odds behind the same four quarterbacks: Josh Allen (+700), Mahomes (+700), Joe Burrow (+700) and Justin Herbert (+900).

Eagles dominating NFC East betting

The confidence Hurts futures odds doesn’t stop just there, either.

The Birds, who are healthy favorites to win the NFC East for the second season in a row and are among the most popular bets to win the 2024 Super Bowl, are being backed significantly more to win the division than their rivals.

Data from BetMGM says the Eagles have the highest percentage of betting tickets, 48.8%, and highest betting handle, 59.8%, to win the NFC East.

Here are the latest odds to win the NFC East at BetMGM: