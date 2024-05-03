Ranking the 10 best 2024 NFL draft selections made after the first round

The NFL draft has come and gone, but all 257 selections are now under a microscope after being picked by their new teams. Though we won’t know who will pan out at the NFL level, it’s fascinating to take a closer look at which players landed with an ideal situation and franchise.

The Eagles made nine selections over the three-day draft. First-round selection Quinyon Mitchell, a cornerback, will have instant expectations to be a starter, along with the six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the draft. But the teams that find success in the draft, like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, typically find starters on Days 2 and 3.

With that in mind, here are the 10 best draft selections made after the first round, with the potential to be early contributors.

10. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Arizona Cardinals (4th Round)

The Cardinals had another strong draft and are building something substantial under head coach Jonathan Gannon, the former Eagles defensive coordinator. A late-season win in Philly gave the Cards momentum heading into the offseason. They added Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson in the first round, Max Melton in the second, then double dipped into the secondary position with Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, my sixth-rated safety in the class.

Though his path to starting will likely have to come as a nickel or sub package defensive back role, Taylor-Demerson’s ball skills, versatility, tackling, and playmaking ability makes him a strong addition to a young Cardinals defense.

9. Cedric Gray, LB, Tennessee Titans (4th round)

The Titans went out and signed Kenneth Murray to add to their linebacker room that lost Azeez Al-Shaair to the Houston Texans in free agency. Right now, Murray is slated to start next to Jack Gibbens, who started 13 games last season and was re-signed to a one year deal, but by drafting North Carolina’s Cedric Gray, they have a long-term answer for the middle of their defense.

Gray has the ability tackle in space and make plays in coverage, which is needed in the modern NFL. My third-rated linebacker in the class, Gray can compete for a starting spot early for the Titans and at the very least, brings special teams upside.

8. T.J. Tampa, DB, Baltimore Ravens (4th round)

As always, the Ravens find value with drafting players that are “falling” down the board. Clemson’s Nate Wiggins (first round) and Penn State’s Adisa Isaac (third round) fit that bill, but no player they drafted fell further than Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, who was an expected Day 2 player. Though the Ravens still have Marlon Humphrey at outside corner, the secondary room lost Geno Stone, Rock Ya-Sin, and Ronald Darby.

While Tampa may not crack the starting lineup early, he has excellent length to disrupt passes and has the frame (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) the Ravens typically target at defensive back. He has a chance to start games as a rookie, with next level instincts and ball skills.

7. Cooper DeJean, DB, Eagles (2nd round)

Shortly after Iowa’s Cooper DeJean was selected by the Eagles, we broke down how he’s the most versatile player in the draft. But a week after he was drafted in the second round, 40th overall, the value the Eagles got in his selection is still too great to leave off the list. DeJean had first-round tape, but was pushed down the board because of an early offensive run and his predraft injury.

Next to Adonai Mitchell, who ended up with the Indianapolis Colts at 52nd overall, DeJean has a chance to be special in Vic Fangio’s defense. While his position still needs to be figured out. DeJean has the ball skills and instincts to be an instant contributor.

6. Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins (6th round)

Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington is small (5-8, 191) but he had great film, excellent athletic testing, and was a dynamite player in college football last season. Yet, he lasted all the way until the sixth round and the Dolphins may have legitimately gotten a gem in this draft class to pair with the dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Washington is well-built. a smooth route runner who has can create explosive plays after the catch. Pairing his skill set with Mike McDaniel could maximize the Dolphins offense and give him a chance to be an early contributor.

5. Dominick Puni, OG/OT, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers opted not to get their right tackle of the future in the draft, but they did add a versatile offensive linemen with five position ability. Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni has impressive tape at both tackle and guard, then went down to the Senior Bowl and played center as well. Puni is slated to potentially start at right guard, and one of the few linemen taken after the first two rounds who has a path to start immediately.

He displaying power as a run blocker and is nimble enough to mirror pass rushers in pass protection, and his athleticism should fit well in the 49ers’ outside-zone scheme.

4. Christian Haynes, OG/OC, Seattle Seahawks (3rd round)

The Seahawks’ offensive line was decimated by injuries last season, and though it added Laken Tomlinson in free agency, and had 2023 fourth rounder Anthony Bradford start 10 games last season, UConn’s Christian Haynes has an opportunity to upgrade the interior. Haynes, who was thought of as a top-60 player, slated until the middle of Round 3, is a road grader in the run game and one of the best blocking finishers in the class.

His exciting blend of power and size (6-3, 317) gives him an opportunity to push for a starting spot.

3. Cam Hart, DB, Los Angeles Chargers (5th round)

Outside of Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr., the Chargers secondary is far from being set in stone. With Jim Harbaugh coming in and bringing a new defensive scheme with him, the opportunity for a young player to come in and make his mark is a great chance to crack the starting lineup. It’s why Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart, who moves well at his 6-3, 202-pound frame, can earn early snaps for the Chargers.

He’s a technically refined defensive back who has the length to disrupt passes and hip fluidity to break on footballs. Don’t be surprised if he bursts on the scene early out west, especially facing teams like the Chiefs in their division.

2. Christian Mahogany, OG, Detroit Lions (6th round)

The Lions may have lost Jonah Jackson in free agency, but Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow were both signed in free agency and expected to be the interior starters at right and left guard, respectively. Getting a top-100 player in Boston College’s Christian Mahogany, a sixth-round pick, is not only great value, but he has starter upside.

A physical offensive lineman who likes to finish defensive linemen into the ground in the run game, Mahogany has good footwork in pass protection, heavy hands strikes to keep pass rushers at bay, and can anticipate interior pass-rush stunts. His run blocking demeanor will fit nicely in Detroit and has a chance to push for a starting role. The Lions have already spoken highly of him.

1. Jaden Hicks, S, Kansas City Chiefs (4th round)

As my top-rated safety in the class, Washington State’s Jaden Hicks lasting all the way until late in the fourth round was a surprise. His film and versatility is on par with second-round safeties Javon Bullard and Tyler Nubin, but he somehow landed on with the defending champion Chiefs, at a position of need, no less.

One of the hardest-hitting safeties in this draft class, Hicks is thickly built at 6-2, 211, explosive, physical, and has the skill set to be a tight end eraser as well. He will be valuable in their title defense.