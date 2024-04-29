Second-guessing the Eagles’ picks, what it’s like covering Howie Roseman, and more highlights from our NFL draft AMA

The NFL draft is officially over. The Eagles selected the newest members of their franchise and filled in some of their biggest offseason needs. Now, following the draft and free agency, the 2024 roster is starting to take shape. The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson took to Reddit to answer fans’ questions in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) about the Eagles’ draft picks, how the rest of the division did, and what it’s like to cover a Howie Roseman draft.

Q: Do we have any idea what the Eagles’ plan is for O-line depth/right guard this year and in the future?

Devin Jackson: I think the short-term plan this year is that Tyler Steen will get a chance to win the right guard spot, especially with the Eagles’ decision to not draft an offensive lineman until Round 5. That’s where I’ll start with the question.

The O-line depth has been answered, probably since this question came in. Mekhi Becton being signed last night probably signals him as the depth tackle option along with Fred Johnson. Fifth-rounder Trevor Keegan is probably coming in to push Steen for the right guard spot, while also serving as a depth piece behind Landon Dickerson. Matt Hennessy played right guard and center for the Falcons, so he’s a utility backup for all three interior spots. And we’ll see what happens with sixth-rounder Dylan McMahon, who is small as an offensive lineman but has some great athleticism. He probably sticks around as a practice squad player.

Q: What was Howie Roseman thinking taking a guy who projects to be a practice squad player (Jalyx Hunt) in the 3rd round?

Jackson: I think Jalyx Hunt is a much better player than just a practice squad candidate, but I understand the frustration with taking a developmental pass rusher in the third round. I don’t think he’s completely unplayable as an early contributor, but even taking a more NFL-ready pass rusher did not mean that pick was going to get on the field early.

I would say give this pick a chance, because with most draft picks, you won’t know the outcome until a few years down the line. Hunt has legit explosiveness and ability to bend the corner, and is only entering his third season as a full-time edge rusher. Howie Roseman likes to bet on those types of players more often than not. It panned out for Haason Reddick, who was a great player for the Eagles, and it could pan out for Bryce Huff this year as well.

It’s all about value, and while I think there were other players on the board who could have helped the Eagles sooner, Hunt will require some patience to see if he ever reaches his potential ceiling.

Q: What should we know about the draft classes from our NFC East counterparts?

Jackson: Here’s my synopsis.

Commanders: It was clear they wanted to take a quarterback, and did, but they did some nice things on Day 2, particularly adding Johnny Newton, who will be a monster for that defense, and Mike Sainristil, who could be their longtime nickel. They added some nice offensive weapons in Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey, plus got offensive line help. I think they have a chance to be a good football team by the 2025 season, and have an extremely strong defensive line to tout as well.

Cowboys: They made moves they needed to make. They found a tackle successor (Tyler Guyton), added an interior offensive line presence in Cooper Bebee, added a developmental pass rusher (Marshawn Kneeland), and some secondary and linebacker help. I don’t think those moves help strengthen their claim to the NFC East title again, though.

Giants: Probably had the best value draft of the other teams in the division. Getting Malik Nabers is huge, especially for a team that has struggled at that position, but I think getting two potential secondary starters in Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips was excellent. Adding Theo Johnson gives them a tight end option if Darren Waller moves on from football, too. They’re building nice pieces, even if Daniel Jones isn’t the long-term guy after this season.

Q: [Eagles first-round pick] Quinyon [Mitchell] played in probably the worst conference in college football. What do you think gave the Eagles so much confidence to pick him over [Alabama’s Terrion] Arnold, especially after the focus on big CFB powerhouses the past two years?

Jackson: The MAC may not be the Power 5, but it has produced some good football players over the years. Sure, there was Terrion Arnold on the board and the Eagles typically go with the big-school player over the small-school player. But Quinyon Mitchell had the talent to play in the Power 5, and teams tried to poach him. His skill set will translate, as Mitchell projects as a true outside corner who can excel both in zone and man coverages. And his ability to play both coverages, along with his multiple years of production in dominating his competition, are well worth noting.

Good players come from everywhere, and there’s always a learning curve, no matter how good the competition is you play against. Mitchell proved in college and at the Senior Bowl that he can handle different types of wide receivers and body types. Plus, everyone who knows him raves about his character, hardworking mentality, and the type of teammate he is. At the end of the day, you’re drafting for more than just talent; you have to fit into the team culture. And I’m excited to see him potentially flourish in Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Q: Would a top inside linebacker have been more impactful than a second cornerback at 40?

Jackson: I think it really came down to value over particular position. In picking Cooper DeJean, the Eagles are getting more than just a cornerback, with his potential to play safety and several other positions in the secondary. Howie Roseman also said of drafting DeJean that he was a first-rounder on their board, so in the Eagles’ mind, they got two first-rounders with their first two picks. You’re looking for value at that juncture of the draft, not necessarily forcing an inside linebacker need, although they do need more options in the future. Plus, signing Devin White and Oren Burks this offseason signaled the Eagles were probably going to wait to take a linebacker as opposed to taking one early.

A big factor that swayed them into taking DeJean as well was not having to trade up in the first round to get Quinyon Mitchell. Having that flexibility to use both second-round picks to move up and get DeJean ultimately was a factor in double-dipping into the secondary.

Q: How is it to cover Howie Roseman during draft days when he is making so many trades at once? And how does he do it? Does he have people calling GMs for him or does he have 32 phones with all the numbers?

Jackson: One word: frustrating. Only because you’re anticipating that the Eagles are making a selection, and getting ready to give a quick reaction/quick story on the player they’re selecting and what they could bring. But at the same time, you marvel at how much they move around in the draft, how they try to recoup future assets, and what ends up happening with those trade-ups or trade-backs. He’s fascinating to watch on draft day because you never really know what to expect. But what you can count on is that he will make some sort of trade.

It takes two to tango in these deals. Sometimes, these potential trades happen on the spot, some of them several picks out. And it works both ways, Howie can reach out to teams or they will call him up. From what I gather, he’s doing most of the calls, as opposed to someone else handling it for him.

To read a full recap of our NFL draft AMA, head over to Reddit.