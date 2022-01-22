The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. on CBS, followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. on Fox.

All eyes will be on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who overcame the controversy created by his less-than-truthful approach to the COVID-19 vaccine to post an MVP-caliber season in Green Bay. But maybe the focus should be on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, despite his sometimes ugly stats and misplaced throws.

Garoppolo is expected to play Sunday against the Packers despite spraining his right shoulder during last week’s wildcard win against the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers are easy favorites at home in Lambeau Field, but Garoppolo is 13-5 in his career as an underdog, the best winning percentage by any NFL quarterback on an underdog team in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN researcher Mackenzie Kraemer.

One small caveat — Garoppolo has never started a game where the temperature has dropped below freezing, according to Pro Football Reference. The coldest game he’s started was against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1, 2019, where the temperature at kickoff was 40 degrees. Meanwhile, Rogers is no stranger to bad weather — the Packers are 6-3 in playoff games with him under center and the temperature at kickoff was 32 degrees or lower.

As far as the playoffs are concerned, the 49ers are 3-1 in playoff games with Garoppolo as their starter, including a 37-20 win over Rodgers and the Packers in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs. But Garoppolo only needed to throw eight passes in that game thanks to running back Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Calling the game on Fox will be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who appear to attract the same amount of irrational anger in Green Bay as they do here in Philadelphia (a reaction Buck used to mock on his Twitter bio with the phrase, “I love all teams EXCEPT yours.”). Reporting from the sidelines will be Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews, who got flak last month after sharing a maskless hug with Rodgers following a postgame interview where the two were socially distanced due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“A lot of people forget, we’re with these guys 18 weeks out of the year. We see them all the time, we’re with them during the highs and lows of their career. I’m grateful for the access they’ve given me,” Andrews said on her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, which she co-hosts with with her Fox Sports colleague Charissa Thompson.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Saturday’s games:

Bengals at Titans: AFC Divisional Round

When: Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Evan Washburn)

Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westood One (Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin)

Streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV (free seven-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Line: Titans -3 | Total: 47

CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis, known to many as the voice of Madden football, was a late scratch to the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

It’s the second time this month CBS has had to shuffle their booth at the last minute — in Week 18, Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy had to step in to take the place of Jim Nantz, who was also out due to COVID-19 protocols.

“My biggest objective was just to kind of fit in and not disrupt what they’ve done for all the weeks that they’ve done those games,” McCarthy told the Inquirer following the game.

Filling in for Davis will be former Rams and Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who has been an analyst at CBS since 2014 and called NFL games since 2009.

49ers at Packers: NFC Divisional Round

When: Saturday, Jan. 22

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

Time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westood One (Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, Ben Leber)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Line: Packers -5.5 | Total: 47.5

Saturday’s NFL pregame shows

ESPN, 10 a.m.: NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan)

NFL Network, noon: NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin)

CBS3, 3:30 p.m.: The NFL Today (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

Fox29, 7:30 p.m.: NFL on Fox (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

2022 NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Time Game TV 4:30 p.m. Bengals-Titans CBS 8:15 p.m. 49ers-Packers Fox

Sunday, Jan. 23

Time Game TV 3 p.m. Rams-Buccaneers NBC 6:30 p.m. Bills-Chiefs CBS

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Time Game TV 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. AFC Championship CBS 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. NFL Championship Fox

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 6

Time Game Location TV 3 p.m. AFC-NFC Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas ABC, ESPN

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13