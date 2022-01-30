The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in the NFC championship game in what could be Troy Aikman’s last game with Fox.

The Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback has called games for the network for 20 years, all but one alongside play-by-play voice Joe Buck (the second-longest streak in NFL history, behind only Pat Summerall and John Madden). But Aikman’s contract with Fox expires at the end of the season, and he hasn’t been shy about discussing the possibility of joining Amazon as the analyst on Thursday Night Football next season, potentially alongside NBC announcer Al Michaels.

“There are conversations that are taking place,” Aikman told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch on his Sports Media podcast. “I don’t know if I’m going to be working for Fox. I don’t know if I’m going to be working for Fox and Amazon. I don’t know if I’m going to be working for Amazon… I’m not real sure how this thing’s going to look when it’s all said and done.”

Amazon can certainly throw a lot of money at Aikman, who might be seeking something in the ballpark of the $17.5 million a year Tony Romo is being paid by CBS. But Amazon’s Thursday Night Football package will only stream to Prime subscribers and air on local TV, and will almost certainly draw a fraction of the tens of millions that tune in to hear Aikman call a game in Fox’s late-Sunday afternoon window, something he admitted would factor into any decision he makes.

“The challenge with Thursday night is it’s not a flex schedule. So what looks to be a good game when the schedule comes out all of a sudden it’s not a competitive game,” Aikman told Deitsch. “You still do the work, you still go in and do the best job you can. But when you know that there’s not as much interest by the public, it’s not as much fun.”

Obviously, the interest from Amazon could also help Aikman land a larger contract with Fox. Two years ago, ESPN reportedly offered Romo between $10 million and $14 million a year to join Monday Night Football before resigning with CBS. Plus, Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2025, so it remains hard to see Aikman walking away simply for more money.

One possibility would be an arrangement that allows Aikman to call late Sunday afternoon games on Fox and also Thursday Night Football for Amazon, which is being produced by NBC. Aikman and Buck have pulled double duty for four straight seasons, but Aikman has repeatedly said calling both games is difficult and not something he’d like to do for the long run.

“When I first did Thursday nights, I thought it was something that I would do for one year and move on. Here we are four years later,” Aikman said. “It’s feasible, it’s viable, but it is a lot.”

Buck, who appeared this week on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, told host Jimmy Traina that Fox hasn’t spoken to him about a possible replacement if Aikman were to leave. But Buck said he’s had conversations with Aikman, and said he made his feeling clear to his longtime broadcast partner.

“I try not to think about it,” Buck said, “I don’t want him going anywhere. But at the end of the day he’s going to do what he wants to do.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream 49ers-Rams on Fox Sunday:

Bengals at Chiefs: AFC Championship

When: Sunday, Jan. 30

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Tracy Wolfson, Tom Rinaldi)

Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Line: Rams -3 | Total: 46.5

Five interesting(ish) facts about 49ers-Rams

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 4-1 in his career as a starter in the playoffs and has never lost to the Rams, going 5-0 dating back to 2017. He’s also 14-5 in his career as an underdog, the best winning percentage by any NFL quarterback on an underdog team in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN researcher Mackenzie Kraemer.

San Francisco has won its last six games against the Rams, the longest streak in the rivalry since 2001. That includes their Week 18 matchup in Los Angeles, where the 49ers’ overtime victory clinched their playoff berth.

Despite the game taking place in Los Angeles, it might seem like a 49ers home game. The Rams tried and failed to prevent people with San Francisco zip codes from purchasing tickets in hopes they could prevent the stadium being overrun by 49ers fans.

The 49ers have made the NFC championship game the last five times they made the playoffs. San Francisco’s 17 appearances since the merger are the most in the NFL.

If San Francisco wins, they’ll be the first team since Kansas City in the 1966 season to win road games in four consecutive weeks.

Sunday’s NFL pregame shows

NFL Network, 9 a.m.: NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin)

ESPN, noon: NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan)

CBS3, 2 p.m.: The NFL Today (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson)

Fox29, 6 p.m.: NFL on Fox (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson)

2022 NFL playoffs schedule

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Time Game TV 3 p.m. AFC championship: Bengals-Chiefs CBS 6:30 p.m. NFC championship: 49ers-Rams Fox

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 6

Time Game Location TV 3 p.m. AFC-NFC Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas ABC, ESPN

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13