Eagles 53-man roster projection: QB3 battle heats up; a surprise cut on the offensive line

If training camp ended after just one week, who would make the initial 53-man roster?

Thankfully for the Eagles, they have a few more weeks to make those tough personnel decisions. Going through the exercise now, though, helps identify the players on the bubble who could benefit from dominant showings in the three preseason games, beginning with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 7.

Here’s an initial 53-man projection after five training camp practices:

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

McCord and Thompson-Robinson have been in a steady rotation at third-string quarterback through the first week of camp. McCord has the edge to make the initial 53 as the team’s sixth-round selection out of Syracuse this year, but he hasn’t been the better of the two over the last couple of days. He has been inconsistent, underscored by Tariq Castro-Fields picking him off Monday in a seven-on-seven drill on a pass that sailed behind E.J. Jenkins. Still, McCord has shown flashes of his arm talent, particularly on a downfield completion to Elijah Cooks to end practice Saturday.

Running backs (3)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon

Cut: Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Keilan Robinson, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Dillon entered training camp with some question marks, given that he missed the 2024 season because of a neck injury. He has quelled concerns early on and has received plenty of opportunities with the first-team offense, but he still must prove himself in the preseason.

VanSumeren is a bit of a wild card, having made the initial 53 last season as an inside linebacker after a standout preseason performance. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo lauded the linebacker-turned-fullback on Saturday and asserted that people don’t realize “how good of an athlete he is.” With another strong preseason showing, could he earn a spot out of camp? Meanwhile, Johnson, the undrafted free agent out of Florida, has strung together a couple of impressive practices and could make a push.

Wide receivers (6)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Johnny Wilson, Avery Williams

Cut: Ainias Smith, Elijah Cooks, Darius Cooper, Ife Adeyi, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin

Marshall had been having an eye-catching camp up until Tuesday, when he suffered an apparent leg injury during practice. The extent of his injury is unknown, but if he can return to form soon, he could push Dotson for the third receiver gig. Wilson is very much on the bubble (as is Ainias Smith) and will need to separate himself in the preseason games to earn a spot among the initial 53. Cooks, who spent the last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has made a handful of impressive grabs in camp. He could contend with those second-year receivers to make the team. Williams may be the Eagles’ best option at kick/punt returner.

Tight ends (4)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, Harrison Bryant

Cut: E.J. Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse

It seems unlikely — but not unfathomable — that the Eagles would carry four tight ends on the initial 53, which they did in 2023. But if Granson and Bryant separate themselves from the rest of the offensive skill players on the bubble, they could be the best candidates for the initial roster over the practice squad, especially given Goedert’s injury history. Jenkins remains in the mix for a depth role, too. No one has run away with the TE3/4 jobs yet in camp.

Offensive linemen (10)

Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Myles Hinton, Matt Pryor, Kendall Lamm, Trevor Keegan, Drew Kendall

Cut: Kenyon Green, Hollin Pierce, Laekin Vakalahi, Darian Kinnard, Brett Toth, Cameron Williams

The Eagles still have plenty of questions to answer regarding their offensive line depth. It seems premature to give Green a roster spot, since the guard missed the first two practices of training camp because of a knee injury and was a limited participant in the next two. For now, Keegan has the edge because of his burgeoning positional versatility at guard and center. Lamm could be the team’s next swing tackle, but he could be a practice squad candidate, too, if Green emerges. Williams, the sixth-rounder out of Texas, is a developmental tackle worth keeping around, but potentially not on the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackles (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker

Cut: Gabe Hall, Byron Young, Jacob Sykes, Joe Evans

In terms of numbers, this is a fairly light defensive tackle group on the initial 53 compared to years past. On the other hand, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio may feel like Davis and Ojomo are prepared to play more snaps, allowing him to substitute players less frequently. When asked about Ojomo’s preparedness to take on a bigger role, Fangio said Tuesday that “he’ll hold up well.” Fangio also acknowledged that Davis’ weight loss theoretically should prevent him from fatiguing on the field as quickly.

Edge rushers (5)

Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Cut: Patrick Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Behind Hunt and Smith, there’s some “heavy competition going on, and nobody’s really truly surfaced yet,” Fangio said Tuesday. Perhaps that’s beginning to change, as Uche mustered some dominant rushes against Kinnard later that morning in 11-on-11 drills. Ojulari has had a quiet start to camp, but he still seems all but a lock to make the initial 53. Johnson has earned some first-team reps, so he could be one to watch going forward.

Linebackers (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Cut: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon

IR (designated to return): Nakobe Dean

The big question heading into the start of the regular season: Who will start in Dean’s place alongside Baun in Week 1? Trotter has assumed the majority of those first-team snaps and hasn’t looked out of place against the starting offense. However, as Campbell works his way back from a shoulder injury, he could usurp the second-year linebacker out of Clemson.

Cornerbacks (6)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mac McWilliams

Cut: Tariq Castro-Fields, Brandon Johnson, B.J. Mayes, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods

The Eagles need depth behind DeJean at the nickel cornerback spot and the 5-foot-10, 191-pound McWilliams could be the answer. The fifth-rounder out of Central Florida is learning the role after spending his college career primarily on the outside. Fangio has lauded his “football instincts,” but he’s still a work in progress. Ricks provides the Eagles depth on the outside and special-teams ability.

Safeties (4)

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Cut: Lewis Cine, Andrè Sam, Maxen Hook

Who will separate himself as the starting safety alongside Blankenship? For now, it seems like DeJean could assume that spot in base defense. Brown, Mukuba, and McCollum are in contention for that job when DeJean moves into the slot in nickel. While Mukuba has been sidelined the last two days with a shoulder injury, neither Brown nor McCollum has stood out, for better or for worse. Still, all three should be deserving of roster spots.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

None of the Eagles’ specialists are facing competition in training camp, making them shoo-ins for the initial 53, barring preseason meltdowns.