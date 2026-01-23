Camden man sentenced to prison for stealing A.J. Brown’s car last year

On Friday, the New Jersey man charged with stealing Eagles receiver A.J. Brown’s car accepted a plea deal in Camden court and was sentenced to five years in prison, as first reported by NJ.com and confirmed to The Inquirer by the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

Luis Segurra, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree resisting arrest in Camden County Superior Court on Friday — all charges related to the theft of Brown’s luxury vehicle from his home in Haddonfield last April.

Advertisement

Segurra, who was also reportedly sentenced to fourth-degree theft stemming from an unrelated crime in Burlington County, declined to speak before his sentencing.

On top of the five-year sentence, Segurra is ordered to stay away from Brown and his Haddonfield residence as part of the plea deal, NJ.com reported, adding that Segurra will be eligible for parole after serving one year of the sentence.

On April 21, Brown awoke to his car, reportedly a 2022 Mercedes GLE Maybach, missing from his property. He took to social media, asking to cut a deal with the thief, who has been identified as Segurra.

“Just bring the whip back, bro,” Brown said on his Instagram story, after first posting a plea on X asking the thief to return his car. “I won’t press charges. Just bring the whip back and you can go on about your day … You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you’re fast on your feet. I’m going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today.”

He wasn’t lying. Mere hours after his social media posts, Brown took to Instagram to say that his car had been returned, but by the police, not the thief.

“I’m out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’ve got to look for my car,” Brown said in a follow-up post, filmed at the NovaCare Complex. “But see, we’ve already got the whip. I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you’ve got to deal with the consequences, man. I’ll tell y’all a funny joke. This morning, when I was talking to the police, my little son comes up and goes, ‘Da-da, Paw Patrol!’ I said, ‘Everybody’s got jokes this morning.’ Now the joke’s on you.”

According to reports, Brown’s vehicle was equipped with a GPS. Brown tracked the vehicle on his own, and then passed on the location to law enforcement, who recovered it in Camden. Segurra, who was in the car at the time law enforcement discovered it, attempted to flee but was unsuccessful.

This past season, Brown led the Eagles in receptions with 78 and was one of team’s two 1,000-yard receivers. During the Eagles’ 23-19 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round, he was caught in a heated moment with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline, leading to offseason trade rumors. Brown declined to speak to the media on two separate occasions after the game.

While he’s kept a low profile since the end of the season, Brown was recently spotted in Florida purchasing candy from a stranger on the street. In addition to paying for a couple snacks, Brown, who was with his fiancée and young son, gave the kid several hundred dollars in cash to purchase a PlayStation 5.