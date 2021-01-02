Smith’s statistics this season are not eye-popping; they’re barely mediocre: four touchdowns, six interceptions, a yards-per-completion average, 9.7, that would be the lowest of his career. But Washington is 4-1 in the games he has started and 2-8 in the others. Too much can be made of a quarterback’s win-loss record, but too little can be made of the stuff that Smith, by all available evidence, has, the stuff that can’t be seen. Wentz and Hurts might not be of a mind to do it, but each of them ought to pause Sunday night for a good long look at their counterpart on the other sideline. Then they ought to consider why he’s there, and everything it took. Things happen in sports. Alex Smith dealt with them. In their careers, they could do worse. Just about anyone could.