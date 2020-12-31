Hurts has an impressive 123.5 passer rating in the first half in his three starts, including five touchdown passes and no interceptions. But he hasn’t done nearly as well in the second half. Hurts has a 48.3 completion percentage and a 6.1 yards-per-attempt average in the final two quarters of his three starts. Seven of his nine sacks also have come after intermission. The Eagles’ wide receivers, who have been largely unproductive this season, have played much better with Hurts at quarterback. They combined for 441 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the last two games. Averaged 11.0 yards per target. In the previous five games, they combined for 384 yards and two TDs and averaged a puny 5.0 yards per target. With neither Alshon Jeffery nor DeSean Jackson expected back next season, Pederson probably will sit them or at least limit their playing time Sunday and play more of his younger wideouts, including fourth-round rookie John Hightower, who has been inactive the last three weeks. In the Eagles’ Week 1 collapse against Washington, Wentz completed 14 of his first 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles jumped to a 17-0 lead. But he completed just 10 of his 24 passes for 88 yards and two interceptions and was sacked eight times. Washington has only allowed 21 touchdown passes, which is the fourth fewest in the league. Their 44 sacks are just two fewer than the Eagles have, and their 14 interceptions are the 10th most in the league.