For a while, that desire to move on from Jeffery would have accounted for the Eagles’ spinning an aging, discontented receiver as a player who would be rejuvenated and raring to go. That’s what any team that might consider surrendering something, anything, of value for Jeffery would want to hear. But the terms and purposes of that praise have changed. If releasing or trading Jeffery was difficult before — even once the NFL’s new CBA allowed the Eagles to spread Jeffery’s $26 million dead-cap penalty over two seasons — it became damn near impossible once the pandemic arrived. It has threatened to cut into league revenue and lower the cap threshold, assuming there’s a 2020 NFL season at all, and it has likely made teams more reluctant to make changes or additions to their rosters so close to the beginning of their already-disrupted training camps.