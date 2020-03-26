“We do feel like we have some talent at the wide receiver position,” Roseman said, when asked about the lack of an addition there, which makes it almost a given that the Eagles will have to take a wideout in the first round of the April 23-25 draft. “Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon. Alshon’s got to get healthy. That’s the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands, he knows what’s being said about him. He understands that he’s got a lot to prove and he’s anxious to do that. So he’s not living in a bubble, he understands that.”