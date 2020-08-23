Sunday was chaotic for several NFL teams, as reports indicated as many as 10 teams got false positives from Saturday COVID-19 tests. This led several teams to postpone or cancel practice until the affected players could be retested. All the problems were with the BioReference lab in New Jersey, one of several the league uses. The Eagles use BioReference, and they had four players out of practice Friday with “illness” who all returned Sunday, but were without five other players because of “illness” on Sunday.