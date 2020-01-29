Reid, 46, who was an assistant on two Packers Super Bowl teams, certainly doesn't seem to have tightened up in the spotlight this week. If anything, he's a degree or two looser than usual, answering questions in more detail, at least pretending to find them engaging. But he has stayed true to himself; viewers who caught the studio interview on NFL Network the other day were treated to Reid's sausage-like legs sticking out of his practice shorts, emphasized by what seemed to be a ground-level camera aimed at the chair he was sitting in.