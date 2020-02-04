Over all those years, Reid refined what he was looking for in a quarterback and how to extract the most out of a quarterback. He began, as the Packers’ QB coach, by working with Favre, who tested the limits of the position as much as any player ever has. With his powerful arm and nimble feet, Favre could make throws and pull off plays no one else could, but he could be daring up to and beyond the point of recklessness. Because Favre was so hyped up at the start of a game, for example, he tended to overthrow receivers on the Packers’ opening possession. So Holmgren often called plays that he knew would result in those high and wild throws’ sailing out of bounds and not into the hands of a safety or cornerback.