The Colts, Vikings, and Buccaneers knew what they were getting when they got them. It therefore was little surprise that, in the biggest weekend of the 2021 NFL season, Carson Wentz was rusty, Kirk Cousins was absent, and, in his latest escapade, Antonio Brown shucked his shirt and ran off the field.

All of this bodes well for the Eagles. These developments helped them reach the playoffs, weakened their probable first-round playoff opponent, and might deliver a better draft pick in April.

Oh yeah: The Eagles beat Washington on Sunday, too. It was a banner day for the Birds.

Wentz and Cousins are unvaccinated. Both tested positive for COVID-19 last week (unvaccinated people remain more likely to contract the virus). Wentz popped on Monday, so he was cleared Saturday. Cousins popped on Friday, so he missed Sunday’s game.

Cousins’ absence ensured his team’s loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. That loss served as the final tumbler that unlocked the playoffs for the Eagles. They won at Washington, and the 49ers had beaten the Texans.

Wentz’s abysmal play led the Colts, a seven-point favorite, to a three-point loss against the visiting Raiders. A win would have clinched the Colts a wild-card berth. Instead, the loss put the Colts in peril of missing the playoffs entirely — which the Eagles would love.

If the Colts do make the playoffs their draft slot would be, at best, 21st. If they don’t make the playoffs that pick could jump into the teens, depending on other teams’ outcomes Sunday and strength-of-schedule comparisons as the tiebreaker.

Granted, the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars, the NFL’s worst team. Yes, it’s still a win-and-in situation for Indy.

But stranger things have happened.

Just look at the Bucs.

A-B-See ya

In what appeared to be a farewell-to-thee performance, Bucs receiver Antonio Brown reportedly refused to enter the game Sunday against the Jets. He’d made three catches, but he considered himself unfit to play further due to an aggravation of an ankle injury, according to the NFL Network.

The Bucs didn’t believe him, the report said. Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown did not mention any injury during the game when Arians ordered him into the game in the second half. When Brown refused, Arians reportedly told Brown he was off the team immediately. Brown then shed his jersey and shoulder pads and threw them on the bench. He then took off his undershirt and one glove and fired them into the stands, then took off his other glove and fired it into the stands. He then pranced through the end zone, waving to the crowd and raising the “No. 1″ finger before disappearing up the tunnel.

Fascinating and bizarre theater, yes ... but how does this affect the Eagles?

It affects them because, entering the final week of the season, the Eagles’ most likely playoff opponent is the Buccaneers. It’s much more likely the Eagles will face the Bucs if the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Saturday night, but it’s still the most likely scenario if the Eagles lose, too.

Even if the Eagles don’t play at Tampa in the wild-card round they still could face them down the road. Make no mistake: The Bucs will sorely miss Brown, despite his limited participation this season.

Brown, 33, had played in just six games before Sunday. But in those six games Brown averaged 6.5 catches for 86.5 yards and had four touchdowns, including 10 catches for 101 yards the previous week in Carolina.

The Bucs already lost top receiver Chris Godwin to a torn ACL. The Bucs were 6-4 without Brown, and Brown’s return from COVID-19, injury, and a three-game suspension for supplying a fake vaccination card was considered a godsend. He was the cavalry.

Now, he’s not even riding with them.

Kissin’ Cousins

Could the Vikings have won if Cousins had played? Of course.

Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and the Vikings scored 34 points in their first meeting Nov. 21. Cousins’ passer rating, 101.3, ranks fifth in the NFL. He’s a very good quarterback.

He’s just not a very good teammate.

Cousins left his team in the hands of 29-year-old journeyman Sean Mannion, who hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass before Sunday. Mannion finally got one, along with 22 completions and 189 passing yards. And he lost by 27 points.

Cousins once screamed at his general manager, while playing for Washington, “How you like me now?!”

Right now, the Eagles like him just fine.

Ginger Jesus, generous

Could the Colts have won with a better performance from Wentz? Absolutely.

His 148 passing yards were his third-lowest total of the season. His 59% completion rate was his sixth-worst. He botched an easy pass to T.Y. Hilton for a likely touchdown. Even his TD bomb to Hilton was a poor decision, saved only by good fortune, when two Raiders defenders collided. It was, arguably, Wentz’s worst game since he forced his way out of Philadelphia in February.

Did Wentz’s recent infection and subsequent lack of practice influence the outcome? Obviously ... unless you’re a duplicitous, deflective liar, like Carson Wentz.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the reason for the performance or the loss today, by any means,” Wentz told reporters after the game.

Good to hear he’s as accountable as ever. This same guy heads to Jacksonville on Sunday, with the Colts’ season on the line.

The Eagles draft board never looked better.