Doug Pederson benched Wentz during Game 12, then, the next day, told Jalen Hurts he would be the starter for Game 13. On the morning of Game 13, an ESPN story broke that Wentz wanted to be traded unless he was guaranteed the starting spot in 2021. Just hours before the final game of the season, after Hurts followed his masterful debut with two more pedestrian efforts, a similar ESPN story reasserted that Wentz wanted out if Pederson remained as coach. Next, a week after Lurie hired Nick Sirianni to replace Pederson, ESPN reported that Wentz still wanted to be traded.