Donald Trump shouts out Big Dom, who gets a chance to speak at Eagles’ White House ceremony

Big Dom DiSandro was easy to spot during the broadcast of the Eagles’ White House ceremony, instantly becoming the center of attention.

The Eagles’ chief of security was standing in the front row, wearing a gray, plaid suit jacket — with two chains hanging below his neck and his signature beret — when President Donald Trump walked onto the stage and approached him.

“Oh you must be Big Dom, huh?” Trump said as he reached for DiSandro’s hand to greet him.

It should come as no surprise that Trump would recognize DiSandro. His popularity — along with his power — continues to grow in Philadelphia. Not only does he have a cultlike following among Eagles fans, but he’s also become a fan favorite among the stars — including Pete Davidson, who was seen wearing a Big Dom Godfather-themed shirt while sitting courtside at a Sixers game.

» READ MORE: New Eagle AJ Dillon reveals how he landed in Philly and his meeting with Big Dom: ‘He has some aura about him’

After Trump greeted DiSandro, he approached the podium to welcome the Super Bowl champions before recognizing some of the individuals who made this whole thing possible. The list included Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and of course, DiSandro himself.

“We also have to recognize the Eagles’ head of security. Now this is a guy, they say he loves Trump,” Trump said. “This is a guy — and I had Saquon [Barkley] give him a big beautiful hat last night, because I’ve been hearing about this guy. He likes Trump. His name is Dominic DiSandro, Big Dom. And he’s sort of a legend. Come here, Dom. Come here, say a few words.”

Big Dom approached the podium and he did something rare — he spoke.

“I’d just like to say thank you,” DiSandro said. “It’s an honor to be here. Thank you, President Trump. And that’s it. Go Birds.”

Short and sweet.