Eagles add to Dom DiSandro’s job description with a ‘game-day coaching operations’ title

The Eagles have added yet another title to Dom DiSandro’s job description, placing him in charge of “game-day coaching operations,” NFL sources told The Inquirer.

DiSandro, already senior adviser to the general manager and chief security officer, now has responsibilities that involve overseeing Nick Sirianni’s coaches on game days, a source said.

The change in DiSandro’s title and game-day duties was likely meant to prevent the league from being able to discipline him should there be another episode on the sideline with his involvement.

The Eagles had no immediate comment.

Last season, DiSandro was removed from the Eagles sideline during the Dec. 3 game against San Francisco after he got into an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith had just been body-slammed to the ground by Greenlaw when the nearby security officer stepped in to separate the players.

DiSandro touched Greenlaw’s jersey and the linebacker responded with an outstretched hand that grazed him in the face. Greenlaw was penalized for the excessive tackle and ejected from the game for hitting a non-player or coach on the sideline.

A few moments later, DiSandro was forced to leave the field as well.

The NFL ruled that DiSandro would not be permitted back on the sideline for the remaining five games of the regular season. The Eagles went 1-4 over that span. In their lone victory over the New York Giants, Sirianni got into it with two of his players late in the game, an incident that some team staffers felt DiSandro would have helped defuse had he been present.

DiSandro returned for the playoffs, but the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers, 32-9, in Tampa.

DiSandro is entering his 26th season as a member of the organization. He originally worked under former chief security officer Butch Buchanico and was promoted into his role after Buchanico retired in 2011.

DiSandro is in charge of all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. But he wears many other hats for the team. DiSandro is involved in scouting and player personnel. He acts as a liaison between the players, coaches, general manager Howie Roseman, and owner Jeffrey Lurie, among others.

And he’s often the go-to guy when anyone in the organization needs a problem solved. As former Eagles coach Chip Kelly once said to The Inquirer, DiSandro’s title with the team should be “head of psychology.”