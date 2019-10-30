“Boston is a guy that ever since he’s been here, he’s been a man on a mission,” center Jason Kelce said Tuesday. “You’ve seen it throughout the preseason, you see it every time he touches the ball. He really seems like somebody who wants to make something happen. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s strong -- a lot stronger than people probably realize, because of how short he is. ... I think everybody really respects Boston and the way he goes about his business, the way he plays. He’s going to give it everything he has.”