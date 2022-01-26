Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after six years with the Eagles and 10 years in the NFL.

The Pro Bowl guard, 32, has suffered a season-ending injury every year since 2017 and has played in just two games in the last two seasons.

He suffered ruptures to both of his Achilles tendons, a shoulder injury that required surgery, and a pectoral injury that ended his season in 2021. He also dealt with mental health issues during his career, missing two games with anxiety.

“After all these injuries, I just realize that, at what point do you listen to your body?” Brooks said. “I think my body was telling me that I had to make a decision. I think at this point in time, it was the right decision.”

Brooks, the team’s starting right guard since 2016, is a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the league for a stretch and had the best year of his career after a remarkably quick recovery his first ruptured Achilles in 2019. He played in all 16 games that season and was named to the Pro Bowl, but Pro Football Focus ranked him as the best lineman in the league.

“I was extremely fortunate to help bring a championship to this city,” Brooks said. “To have multiple Pro Bowl appearances, but none greater than having the honor of being an Eagle and putting on the midnight green. ... I may no longer play, but I’ll be an Eagle forever and will always bleed green.”

He was the Texans’ third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft and spent his first four seasons in Houston before signing with the Eagles in free agency. All three of his Pro Bowl appearances came with the Eagles. He and right tackle Lane Johnson became arguably the best offensive-line tandem in the NFL.

During the 2019 season, Brooks signed a four-year extension worth up to $56.2 million, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL at the time. On Wednesday, the Eagles restructured Brooks’ deal to ease the salary cap ramifications of his retirement. He’ll count for about $6 million against the cap next season and $9.8 in 2023.