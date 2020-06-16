None of those possible scenarios is all that satisfactory for the Eagles, though some have the potential to be more beneficial than others. Sure, the Eagles could re-sign Jason Peters and, instead of having him play left tackle, move him to right guard in Brooks’ stead. But there are a lot of presumptions and if-thens that would be attached to such a decision. It presumes Peters is open to returning here and playing right guard – and that, at age 38, he is physically capable of making the change. More, the Eagles allowed Peters to test free agency in the first place because they traded up in the 2019 draft to use a first-round pick on a left tackle, Andre Dillard. Their plan is to have Dillard start at left tackle. Bringing back Peters in any role, for any reason, undercuts the entire premise of that plan, especially since Peters has remained unflagging in his belief that he is and will still be a starting left tackle for at least another year.