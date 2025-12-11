Brandon Graham unretired to help the Eagles. Now he’s featuring at a new position at age 37.

Brandon Graham is practically a rookie all over again in his 16th NFL season. He just has a few more gray hairs in his beard than he did in 2010 when he entered the league.

Graham, 37, played a season-high 30 snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, with over one-third of those plays coming at defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. That role on the interior isn’t new to Graham, but his snaps at the position in Week 14 exceeded the occasional allotment that had become typical for him throughout his career.

“I’m taking it all in,” Graham said on Thursday after practice. “Trying to learn the technique. Some stuff, I already knew. And some stuff that I’m just working it every day. Just like now, I was just out there just doing some extra and just trying to make sure that I’m just contributing and helping best way I can.”

The best way that Graham can help right now is on the interior in the absence of Jalen Carter, who underwent a procedure to both of his shoulders last week. With Carter sidelined on a week-to-week basis, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could use an extra body at defensive tackle, giving Graham a new job.

The early returns are promising. Even in the absence of Carter, the entire defensive front fared well against the Chargers, generating single-game season highs in sacks (seven) and quarterback pressure rate (68.3%), per Next Gen Stats. Graham contributed one of those pressures on 18 pass rush snaps.

The new position has also added a wrinkle to Graham’s relationship with his teammates. Instead of setting the example for the younger players, he’s watching youngsters like Jordan Davis in practice and emulating their technique in individual drills.

“When I’m watching him, man, I’m learning as I’m going,” Graham said. “Because they’re the ones running everything over there. They know what’s going on. So I’m just picking their brain and just asking them what they think when I go.“

The transition for Graham is going well so far, according to Moro Ojomo. Graham is getting the full experience of an Eagles defensive tackle, spending his time in their meetings instead of breaking off to join the outside linebackers. Ojomo, 24, said he was impressed by Graham’s ability to come out of retirement in late October, let alone make a position change.

Still, Graham is experiencing a learning curve, even though he’s taken snaps at defensive tackle before.

“It’d be similar to maybe someone writing with their right hand and then starting to write with their left hand,” Ojomo said. “It’s not as easy as you may think it is. There are similarities, but it takes some time and definitely, if anyone can do it the way he’s doing it, it would be him.”

Everything comes at defensive tackles quicker compared to defensive ends, given the DT’s close proximity to the opposing guard. In his relatively old age, though, Graham said he still feels spry.

“It feels good, man, ‘cause I feel quick in there,” Graham said. “It’s just don’t get caught with one foot in the ground. You’ve got to have both feet in the ground when you’re in there. I’m just trying to make sure, like I said, it’s the technique. It’s about getting your feet in the ground fast as you’re striking. As an outside linebacker, you can get off and figure out your little moves before. Now, it just comes at you a little quicker.”

He also says he felt fresh after the game. Graham’s 30 defensive snaps were the most he’s taken since Week 11 last season against the Washington Commanders (32 snaps).

“I thought I was going to be a little more sore,” Graham said. “But just taking care of my body, man. I think that it was nice just how we all rotated in the game. I think we just keep that rotation going and of course, I’ve got my massage and stuff like that, all that stuff set up. But it wasn’t as bad as I thought and I recovered pretty well.”

Graham had initially retired following Super Bowl LIX, a game in which he re-injured the triceps that had sidelined him for nine weeks between the regular season and the postseason.

Five games into his career revival, Graham has put the triceps injury firmly in the past. His focus now remains on growing in his new gig while Carter recovers.

“My tricep, everything feel great,” Graham said. “Man, I just feel like just got to continue to keep working the technique. As you know, it’s just a daily walk with it.”

Injury report

Landon Dickerson (calf/rest) did not practice on Thursday. His rest designation was new on the injury report this week, but it wasn’t a new phenomenon for Dickerson. He took a rest day on Friday last week (the schedule was shifted up a day with the game on Monday) and still played against the Chargers.

Carter (shoulders) and Lane Johnson did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Fred Johnson (ankle) was an addition to the injury report as a limited participant, suggesting he may have injured himself in practice.

Zack Baun (hand), Charley Hughlett (abdomen/injured reserve), and Cameron Williams (shoulder/injured reserve) were full participants.

The Eagles will practice once more on Friday before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.