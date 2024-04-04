Brandon Graham co-hosted NFL Live on ESPN. Is TV his next act after football?

Brandon Graham made the decision to come back to the Eagles for one last go-around in 2024, but he’s already preparing for his post-football career. On Thursday, Graham joined Laura Rutledge live in-studio to co-host ESPN’s NFL Live, also with Adam Schefter, Bill Barnwell, and Damien Woody.

Graham shared his takes on the Houston Texans’ blockbuster trade for Stefon Diggs, fellow Michigan alum J.J. McCarthy’s NFL potential, his favorite quarterbacks to sack (Eli Manning, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, and of course, Tom Brady), Doug Pederson and the Jaguars, Andy Reid and the Chiefs, and all the Eagles offseason news.

Running back Saquon Barkley is the big name in the Eagles’ free agent list, and Graham already shared his excitement for Barkley to join the team when Graham welcomed him to NovaCare Complex on the day of Barkley’s introductory press conference.

“I’m looking for him to be as dynamic as he was when he was with the Giants,” Graham said of the new addition on NFL Live. “I know we’re going to be a better team with him. I’m just excited cause he’s got a good personality already, I know him off the field, we’ve got mutual friends that we converse with. For him, now I can talk stuff to him in practice rather than just in the game. Now I can talk to the other team, and he’s on my side.”

But in addition to the big additions, the Eagles also are looking at some big subtractions in captains Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, who both retired this offseason after 13 and 12 seasons with the Birds, respectively.

Graham offered his thoughts on who’s next up for the Eagles following those departures.

“It’s guys like Cam Jurgens, who was at the breakfast table with Jason Kelce every day of this year, last year, picking his brain,” Graham said. “I’m hoping that Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, people that were in the room with [Cox], paid attention to what worked for him and you see similarities of what you can do that worked for you.”

Jordan Mailata also agreed to a three-year, $66 million extension on Thursday, and Graham shared his thoughts on the big deal.

“You watch the film, you see we’ve got to keep certain guys,” Graham said. “I’m so happy for him and his family, someone who’s going to be on tour singing and doing all kinds of stuff when he’s done. I know for him, I’m so happy to have him locked up. Howie [Roseman] is the wiz. I’m just waiting to see when he’s taking me to dinner, because he’s definitely going to owe me dinner when he comes back.”

The show also aired a feature on Graham’s joyful personality and charity work in the Philadelphia community.

Graham committed to playing one final season in the NFL in 2024, but it seems like he already knows what his next step is.