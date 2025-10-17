Should Brandon Graham return to the Eagles? Why it does — and doesn’t — make sense.

The Eagles are bleeding edge rushers.

Za’Darius Smith’s surprising retirement left four healthy bodies at that position on the active roster: Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson. Only one of them, Johnson, has registered a sack through six games this season. The Eagles have just nine sacks total, and only six teams have fewer.

Nolan Smith (triceps) is due back likely after the bye week and should stabilize the unit, but the Eagles could still use an infusion of talent. Howie Roseman could opt to make a trade, or he could opt to find a free agent, although the pool there is pretty shallow.

The positional need has unsurprisingly led to social media and sports radio chatter about the possibility of Brandon Graham coming out of retirement to join the only team he ever played for seven months after he announced his playing career was over.

Graham, 37, addressed the topic at the beginning of his weekly podcast on Wednesday, though he did his best to tiptoe. He didn’t rule out a return. He said he was “flattered” that his name was being mentioned.

“You’re always going to feel like you can do something,” he said. “You want people to grow, too, and right now it’s hard for some people. It’s hard, especially for the young guys.

“They got some battles that they got to fight, but if they do it together, they’ll be in a good spot.”

He said the last sentence like an outsider, because that’s what he is right now. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said “not to my knowledge” when asked Tuesday if Graham was a consideration.

But would it be surprising if the Eagles picked up the phone and lured the player who is third all-time in franchise history in sacks (76½) and first in games played (206) out of retirement? Not entirely.

Here’s a look at why bringing Graham back into the fold does — and doesn’t — make sense.

Why signing Graham makes sense

There are some good reasons to bring Graham back.

Positional need is an obvious one. The low cost is another. If the Eagles are going to make a trade before the deadline to upgrade the position, they’re going to have to part with an asset or assets in order to do so. Signing Graham won’t require the same parting with draft picks.

The Eagles also won’t need Graham to come in and be a hero. Za’Darius Smith was playing a little more than 26 snaps per game. That’s right around the number the Eagles asked Graham to contribute last season. He was at 28 per game before suffering what was thought to be a season-ending triceps injury in Week 12 in Los Angeles. Graham, of course, famously returned and played in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles wouldn’t need Graham to play 26-plus snaps. Especially after Nolan Smith returns, which is likely in Week 10 after the bye. Graham would add some depth to a position group that needs it. A group that includes Smith, Hunt, Uche, Ojulari, Johnson, and Graham looks a lot better on paper than the one the Eagles will send out on the field Sunday in Minnesota.

The Eagles could also use Graham’s presence. They brought in Za’Darius Smith after Week 1 because they needed more talent, but also because of his veteran status. He even assumed Graham’s former locker and vowed to be a mentor.

It’s probably a bit unfair to say the Eagles defense is without a real leader, but Graham coming back into the locker room could only have a positive impact.

Plus, Graham was pretty effective during his farewell tour last year. He factored in on his fourth sack of the season before he got hurt against the Rams. The Eagles have struggled against the run, but Graham could help even in a limited workload.

Why signing Graham doesn’t make sense

Let’s start here: Is Graham, who re-tore his triceps in the Super Bowl, in football shape? Would the ramp-up time he requires line up with Smith’s return from injured reserve? Could the Eagles’ edge situation be stabilized by then?

If they’re looking to make an impactful addition, they probably could do better than a 37-year-old who hasn’t played football in eight months and probably hasn’t been keeping his body in playing shape — even if it costs them draft assets to do it. They’re trying to win a Super Bowl, after all.

Graham’s retirement life includes his own podcast and other media appearances. On Thursday night, he was scheduled to be at a drive-through beer distributor in Bethlehem promoting Crooked Tea. Returning to the rigorous routine of a football season would be a big change, although Graham isn’t so far removed from it.

This is less about the Eagles and more about Graham, but he has nothing left to prove. He fought his way back to play in the Super Bowl and went out on top at the end of his 15th NFL season. He was flanked by two Lombardi trophies in the NovaCare Complex auditorium when he announced his retirement in March and cried before finishing the first sentence of the speech he prepared.

His ending had a bow on it. Why mess that up just to come back and probably have a severely limited role with the Eagles?

The Eagles could use him, if he’s ready and willing, but does he really need them?