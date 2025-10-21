Brandon Graham says he didn’t want to retire — and this isn’t the first time the Eagles tried to bring him back

The Brandon Graham farewell tour of 2024 is getting a reboot.

The 36-year-old defensive end officially announced his return to the Eagles on Tuesday morning on his podcast, Brandon Graham Unblocked, stating, “We’re coming back, baby. We’re coming back one time.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the Eagles made the move official, announcing that they agreed to terms with Graham to fill their open roster spot.

Graham had initially retired in March following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win. He had been playing at a high level early in the year, but he tore his triceps twice last season, once in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams and again in the Super Bowl, his first game back from injury. Lifting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time appeared to serve as a natural ending to his Eagles tenure.

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham set to come out of retirement to rejoin the Eagles

But it wasn’t his perfect storybook ending. Graham acknowledged on the podcast that he “would’ve been back, for sure” had Howie Roseman asked him to return for a 16th season.

“I really didn’t want to retire in the beginning,” Graham said. “It was kind of tough. But it was like, ‘Hey, Philly right now, they’ve got everything they need.’ So it’s like, ‘All right, I ain’t see myself on no other team.’ So it was kind of like, ‘I think this the best way to do it is go out on top.’”

Graham continued to stay in shape, though, and visited the NovaCare Complex. At the start of the season, Graham said Roseman contacted his agent in need of a veteran, inquiring if he would be interested in returning to the team. Graham said he wasn’t ready at the time.

Roseman then went on to sign Za’Darius Smith, the 33-year-old outside linebacker, following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys to bolster the edge rusher corps. While Smith made an immediate impact, registering 1½ sacks through five games, he decided last week to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL.

But in the aftermath of that call with Roseman, Graham continued to think about how he would respond if he was approached with another opportunity. Graham took Smith’s surprise retirement as a sign. This time around, Graham was ready for his opportunity to return to the Eagles.

Graham said he still feels like he has some “juice left” to give on the field, acknowledging that he feels “springy and bouncy.” He said that he’s eyeing the Eagles’ Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers as a potential first game back, but he didn’t completely rule out Sunday’s game vs. the New York Giants.

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 8 vs. the Giants

Regardless, he’s open-minded about the role that awaits him.

“I don’t have no expectations with it,” Graham said. “It’s just more like I’m going to just bring myself and bring the energy. Go out there, first play, ‘Oh, you thought I was done? You thought you wasn’t going to have to deal with me?’ Get to all that little fun stuff, man, because obviously, we play a game that I enjoy playing. Of course, it was hard, because just being honest, man, all of us, I don’t care how many years you play. It’s just something that you’re just used to all the time and you’re trying to get used to that next best thing.

“Of course, I was doing a lot of stuff, but when that ball came and the Eagles was on, I was locked in. I know I’m going to get better with it as it goes, but man, while I can still do it and the opportunity feels like it’s right, I feel like that’s exactly what I want to do. And that’s what I wanted to do in the beginning. But I know that it was Year 15, it’s just a great way to go out. But, hey, I don’t want to have no regrets either.”

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham’s best Eagles moments, on and off the field, from the strip-sack to his great unblocking party

Graham said he was “flattered and thankful” that the opportunity from the Eagles came back around. He added that he “might cry” coming out of the tunnel on Sunday.

Not only is he looking forward to chirping his opponents, but he’s also excited to bring his signature energy to his teammates for his first practice on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to go out there and be like, ‘Lane [Johnson], what’s good?’” Graham said.