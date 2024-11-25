Eagles players and fans pay tribute to Brandon Graham after what could be his last game

Brandon Graham may have played his final game in an Eagles uniform.

Graham, who stated prior to the 2024 season that it would be his final year, said after Sunday’s game against the Rams that he suffered a season-ending triceps injury. Nick Sirianni wouldn’t go that far, but it doesn’t look good for the longest-tenured Eagle, one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

“Love him,” Sirianni said postgame. “He is one of my favorite guys that I’ve ever been able to coach. We’ll see where it is. Again, I’m not ready to talk about it yet and I’m holding out hope and we’ll see.”

Graham, 36, is the ultimate Eagle. The six-year team captain and defensive leader overcame a slow start to his career and went on to be responsible for the forced fumble that secured the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.

Just a quick look at some reactions from his current teammates shows the impact Graham has inside the locker room.

Former Eagle Seth Joyner said on WIP that he doesn’t think Graham is done.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think he’s done,” Joyner said Monday. “... I think the Eagles would be smart to offer him a contract, to bring him back because his leadership is unparalleled. And he was playing out of his mind. I referenced to him last week as Benjamin Button.”

Graham had a sack in Sunday’s game, putting him at third on the Birds’ all-time sack list, and was in the middle of another solid campaign, with 3.5 sacks, 15 solo tackles and one forced fumble in a rotational role. Graham did not explicitly say on Sunday whether or not he had played his last game.

But the respect for Graham extends well beyond the Eagles locker room. Fellow Philly sports legend Jay Wright chimed in to pay tribute to Graham.

Meanwhile, some fans just couldn’t deal with the idea of Graham having possibly played his last snap Sunday night.

But one thing was clear: Fans want the Birds to win it all for BG — like they did for Jason Peters after his season came to an end in 2017.

The Eagles, minus Graham, will be back in action on Sunday against one of the better teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

