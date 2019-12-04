Basement guy: “Thank heavens! I was almost out of fruitcake, and I don’t think I could’ve waited any longer to view the highlights of the Eagles game. Don’t tell me, I have a pretty good idea of what must have happened – the offense still struggled a bit, but the defense, which pretty much shut down Tom Brady and Russell Wilson the past two weeks, well, (chuckles knowingly), I guess poor old Ryan Fitzpatrick is on crutches by now, right? How many times did they hit him? Brandon Graham was getting close to his career high in sacks, bet he got at least a couple on Fitzpatrick, right?”