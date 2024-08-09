Bud Light is releasing ‘Philly Philly’ bottles — and throwing a party — in honor of Nick Foles’ retirement

The Eagles have been in partnership with Bud Light for over a decade, and Nick Foles’ retirement announcement on Thursday gave the two parties a chance to do something special — again.

Within hours of Foles’ decision, the beer company made a post on X suggesting they might bring back the custom “Philly Philly” bottles that were released the summer after the Birds won Super Bowl LII.

The post received over 6,000 likes, and Bud Light announced on Friday morning that the bottles are, in fact, making a return to commemorate the fan-favorite Foles.

Bud Light is releasing 52 limited-edition “Philly Philly” beer bottles, which will feature Foles’ signature and a drawing of his iconic Super Bowl touchdown catch via the Philly SpeciaI. The bottles, which will be displayed in a wooden box and include a voucher that is good for 52 days worth of Bud Light, will not be available for purchase. Eagles fans 21-and-over must win a sweepstakes being held on Bud Light’s social media accounts, where contestants can enter by commenting #PhillyPhillySweeps under any of its various announcement posts.

And Foles isn’t the only recently retired Eagle getting in on the fun. Bud Light is also partnering with former defensive end Fletcher Cox, who will help pass out Bud Light to fans at Xfinity Live’s NBC Sports Arena on Sep. 16, when the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener and Foles officially retires as an Eagle.

“This year, Nick and I both made the decision to hang up our cleats and had the honor of doing so as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Cox, who retired in March after 12 seasons in Philly, said in a statement. “Calling it a career has brought back so many special memories of winning Super Bowl 52 and the epic “Philly Philly” celebration from Bud Light, who rallied around us and our incredible fans throughout the championship season.”

In 2017, when tackle Lane Johnson promised “beer for everybody” if the Birds won Super Bowl LII, Bud Light offered to cover him for the beverages in the event of an Eagles’ title. The company probably didn’t expect the underdog Birds to bring home the Lombardi Trophy that season, but when they did, Bud Light delivered with free beer tokens for fans and a commemorative statue of the moment between Foles and Doug Pederson that ignited the Philly Special.

“It only makes sense to partner with Bud Light to run it back one more time with a can’t miss party, giving fans the chance to cheers to the end of an era for the players who made history happen,” Cox said.