Cam Jurgens a full practice participant Friday, listed as questionable vs. Cowboys

Cam Jurgens (concussion) is questionable to play in Sunday’s rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Eagles’ final injury report.

The 26-year-old center practiced in a full capacity on Friday for the first time this week. He had been a limited participant in practice on Thursday and did not participate on Wednesday.

“Anytime these guys can get back out there coming off things, that’s huge,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday of Jurgens’ return to practice. “We will see where he is today, but excited to have him back out there when he was.”

Jurgens exited the Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions late in the fourth quarter with the concussion, requiring Brett Toth to take over in his place. The concussion was the latest ailment that Jurgens has navigated this season. He missed the prior two games with an injury to his right knee, which still requires him to wear a brace.

Additionally, Jurgens is just nine months removed from the offseason back surgery he underwent in late February. He played through that injury in the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl.

Jurgens isn’t the only Eagles offensive lineman who has dealt with numerous injuries this year. Lane Johnson was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in the first quarter against the Lions. He is expected to miss at least four to six weeks. Fred Johnson, the 6-foot-7, 326-pound swing tackle, is slated to start at right tackle in his absence.

This will be the first game that the two-time All Pro Johnson has not started this season. He has dropped out of games with various ailments, including a neck injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers (he ultimately returned to action).

Tackle Myles Hinton (back) and center/guard Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), who are both on injured reserve, are listed as questionable to play.

The Eagles are at capacity on their 53-man active roster, so they would need to make corresponding moves to open up spots for Hinton and Lampkin if they are activated. One of those moves could be placing Lane Johnson on injured reserve.

Jaelan Phillips, who popped up on the injury report this week with a shoulder issue, is available to play.