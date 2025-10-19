Eagles center Cam Jurgens suffers right knee injury, status uncertain for Giants game

MINNEAPOLIS — Eagles center Cam Jurgens exited Sunday’s 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a right knee injury, bringing his status for next Sunday’s rematch against the New York Giants into question.

Jurgens, who is in his second season as the starting center, appeared to sustain the injury on the first play of the game. Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen fell on the back of Jurgens’ right leg on a Saquon Barkley run play. Jurgens immediately grabbed his knee.

But Jurgens stayed in for the rest of the scoring drive, which lasted 8 minutes, 1 second and included a Tush Push conversion on a fourth down. Jurgens returned for the Eagles’ second possession with a brace on his right knee. For the third drive, though, Brett Toth entered at center.

After the game, Toth said Jurgens is going to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury.

“Obviously, he’s a fighter,” Toth said. “Tried going back out there, fighting with a brace on as well. And then just couldn’t keep fighting. It’s unfortunate. Things happen.”

With Landon Dickerson playing his first game in two weeks following an ankle injury, Toth had almost exclusively taken snaps at left guard in practice in the week before the Vikings game. He said he only took three reps at center in a walk-through.

Toth was critical of his play after the game. He acknowledged that he gave up a couple tackles for loss in the run game and had close calls in pass protection, too. Toth also said Dickerson “saved my a—” at times throughout the afternoon.

“I’m very thankful for having Landon next to me as well,” Toth said. “He’s definitely the smartest guy in the room. Can help me as well because I had a lot of bad plays and a lot of mispointed plays that I need to work on. I think the biggest thing is as a unit, we stick together, find a way, get through it. I’m thankful for the guys that were around me.”

The Eagles offensive line has been hit throughout the season by injuries. Dickerson has been hobbled by meniscus and back injuries in addition to the ankle issue that forced him to drop out of the loss to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago and sidelined him last week. Lane Johnson left the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a stinger and the Week 4 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury.

Jurgens underwent back surgery in the offseason, an issue he acknowledged following the Broncos loss was “getting a little better” with every game. Still, Toth didn’t make excuses for the offensive line.

“It’s football,” Toth said. ”You look around the league as well, everyone handles injuries. You harp on the cohesion of the unit as a whole. Again, I can only speak for my part into how that reflected on a unit as a whole. I wasn’t good enough today and just got to keep getting better.”

