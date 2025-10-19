A close call for Pam Oliver, echoes of Brandon Graham, and more from the Eagles-Vikings broadcast

The Eagles finally are back in the win column, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 28-22 win on the road in Minnesota, against former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz.

Here’s everything you missed from the broadcast of the Eagles’ big win:

Tush Push

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a new strategy to stop the Tush Push — have a defender lie down and roll into the center.

Greg Olsen, noted Tush Push fan, said rookie linebacker Tyler Batty was playing in his first-ever NFL game after being activated from injured reserve this week. What an assignment for your NFL debut.

“Making his NFL debut, the rookie out of BYU, Brian Flores says, ‘Hey, I’ve got a very interesting job for you today,’” play-by-play man Adam Amin said jokingly.

“Quite the meeting on Wednesday when you’re setting your Tush Push defense,” Olsen, the analyst, said.

BG

Could Brandon Graham unretire and return to the Eagles? The Inquirer reported just before kickoff Sunday that Graham is “strongly considering” returning to help the Eagles’ depleted pass rusher room.

Just before kickoff, Graham’s Firstrust Bank commercial aired in the Philadelphia area. Is this a sign?

OK, the commercial airs all the time. But it definitely hit a little different after seeing the news.

Olsen

Olsen usually is great to listen to, but even the good ones have some bad misses. Greg, come on, this is not a drop by Justin Jefferson.

“Justin Jefferson, I’m going to call it a drop, for a guy as good as him,” Olsen said.

That said, he did give credit to Cooper DeJean for the pass breakup earlier in his analysis.

“Nine out of 10 times, Justin Jefferson comes down with it,” Olsen said. “They teach defensive backs, continue to fight through the hands all the way to the ground, Justin takes that left hand off the ball, and it’s just enough for DeJean to knock that ball loose.”

Oliver

Getting knocked over on the sideline is an occupational hazard for any photographer or sideline reporter. This week’s victim? Fox’s Pam Oliver, who nearly got bowled over by Jefferson early in the third quarter.

Oliver managed to maneuver herself out of Jefferson’s way, and he profusely apologized getting up.

“If there’s one person on that sideline who cannot be run over, it’s Pam Oliver,” Olsen said.

“He was so polite, he said, ‘Are you OK?’” Oliver said. “I patted him on the helmet. I was glad I didn’t go down.”

“He’s one of the nicest guys,” Olsen said.