Wentz controlled himself, and his play, and did so as well as humanly possible. If he continues to play this way — continues to diagnose defenses, play within the offense, and deliver catchable passes, short and deep, hard and soft, into windows as small as portholes and as large as pictures — the Eagles will always have a chance to win, even as 4-point road underdogs. It was Wentz, and nearly only Wentz, who gave them a chance Sunday.