Early Monday morning, a fire ripped through a West Philadelphia apartment building. According to officials, firefighters rescued some of the 11 residents displaced by the blaze and took five people to hospitals for non-life threatening injures. It took roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
But the story is being spread widely on social media thanks to the reaction of one witness, who clearly had the Eagles disappointing loss on Sunday to the Lions on his mind.
A man who identified himself as Hakim Laws told CBS3 he happened to be walking near the apartment complex on 52nd Street and Girard Avenue around 2 a.m. when he saw flames shooting out of the building’s first two floors. Laws told reporters he quickly jumped in to help rescue residents attempting to escape, but also felt the need to vent about the Eagles loss, and wide receiver Nelson Agholor in particular.
“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” the witness said. “My man just started throwing babies out… and we were catching them, unlike [Eagles wide receiver Nelson] Agholor and all his mishaps.”
In a different angle of his comments, shared by 97.5 The Fanatic host Natalie Egenolf, we can see Laws giving the camera an extended eye roll after ripping Agholor.
But that didn’t stop Eagles fans from turning Laws into a hero on social media — both for assisting residents in the fire and calling out Agholor.
“The absolute greatest quote in the history of Philadelphia,” wrote one Eagles fan. Another joked, “In this situation, I too would be throwing the underachieving football team under the bus.” The New York Daily News even covered the viral sensation with the headline, “Unlike the Eagles, Philly fans are in midseason form.”
Deadspin’s Dan McQuade pointed out the obvious — the man’s complaint about the Eagles was including in a serious news report about people being rescued from a fire.
Agholor lost a fumble late in the second quarter, the second straight week the young receiver has made a costly error for the Eagles. Despite Agholor pulling in two touchdown passes, he also had a couple of drops, and my colleague Jeff McLane wrote that the receiver has been marred by inconsistent play the past five seasons after being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.
“For all his ability, and despite the resiliency he has shown multiple times — and again Sunday — Agholor can’t seem to get out of his own way,” McLane wrote.
Staff writer Joseph Gambardello contributed to this report.