Wentz passed for both of the go-ahead TDs. On the first drive of the third quarter Wentz rolled right, out of a collapsing pocket, and zipped a 90-mph fastball past two defenders into the back corner of the end zone. It was a cheeky play: Sanders made a self-defense catch as he fell to the ground, his posterior just inside the pylon for a 17-14 lead. Washington quickly replied, but Sanders’ long run preceded a 2-yard pass from Wentz his his favorite target, tight end Zach Ertz.