Of course the succession of injuries that Wentz has suffered since entering the league in 2016 — to his ribs, to his knee, to his back — gave the Eagles a modicum of pause, or should have. Of course he wasn’t on the field when the Eagles won their first championship since 1960. Of course he himself might never win a Super Bowl. But based on the available evidence, he certainly can, and if the Eagles continue managing and coaching their team as smartly as they have lately, the odds are good that he will. What the Eagles already know for certain is that Carson Wentz already has mastered everything else about the most demanding and scrutinized position in sports, and they don’t need to see any more to know that they could never give him any reason to walk away.