It was very much the case back on Oct. 20, when with the Eagles already in a 7-0 hole after a first-possession fumble by Dallas Goedert, Wentz drew back his arm on second-and-4 from his 16. Right tackle Lane Johnson had only gotten a piece of Dallas edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence; Lawrence was so close to Wentz as the QB cocked his arm that when Lawrence lunged forward, he nearly got the ball with his helmet before he pawed it to the turf.