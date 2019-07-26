3. Practice was longer and more competitive than Day 1, but the Eagles spent a large portion of the workout on individual drills, play installation and scout work. Doug Pederson told me after practice that he had made some minor adjustments to the schedule, but that he’ll gradually build up the intensity over the next week. The Eagles wore only shells the first two days, but the pads will come out Saturday before an off day. Pederson can afford to go a little easier than he had in his first two seasons because the Eagles are a veteran squad. Injuries are a part of summer football, but he wants to get his squad to the finish line without losing key pieces. Safety Blake Countess (injury unknown) joined LeBLanc on the injury list. There weren’t any changes in terms of participation for the Eagles’ returning injured.