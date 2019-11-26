“Vertical concepts, for instance, down the field with maybe a third element coming into his vision, those are all things that he is successful with. Obviously, the quick passing game, being able to throw slants, being able to throw the ball to the flat, the RPO game, he's very successful at that,” Pederson said. “Those are the things that, as we construct these game plans, that we think about. And we have to think about our personnel, and what we have, obviously, that week going into the game, and [we] try to have as many of those concepts in that plan against that opponent.”