It did not feel like a nod to the week-to-week, next-man-up ethos that every head coach attempts to grind into his players. Rather, it felt like an attempt to weigh in on the existential crisis that now confronts the organization. He knows as well as anybody that the storm clouds have been gathering since May, when the Eagles stunned the NFL with their decision to draft another quarterback instead of addressing one of the many positions on their depth chart that was rotting away into disrepair. The addition of Hurts only made sense if the Eagles thought he had a decent chance at replacing Wentz as their long-term starter. Now that he has replaced him in the short term, the implications are impossible to shrug away.