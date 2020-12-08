Though Pederson said that “It’s not about Carson Wentz. It’s not about one person,” effectively Pederson has made it about Wentz by moving to the bench the player the team supposedly is built around, the player the Eagles signed to a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019. On Monday, Pederson reiterated his view that he is “married to” Wentz. The team traded up to draft Wentz second overall in 2016, and it effectively can’t afford to trade or release him for at least one more season (nearly a $35 million dead cap hit if he’s traded in 2021, more than $59.2 million if he is released.) No team has ever swallowed that much dead cap room, and the Eagles already have the worst 2021 cap situation in the NFL.