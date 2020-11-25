If he does understand all of that, then he should understand this: He is guaranteed six more games as Eagles head coach. The only way he can justify himself another season is by using those six games to show that he can run a competent offense with the talent at his disposal. It’s not his fault that the talent is lacking; that the offensive line does not appear capable of doing things the way they’ve been done in the past; that the wide receivers are replacement level; that the quarterback looks like he is in the midst of a season-long acute stress reaction. But it is tough to fix any of those things in a single offseason. And before the Eagles blow the whole thing up, it would make sense to find out if a different offensive mind can fix it.