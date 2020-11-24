Another week, another loss for the Eagles.
Doug Pederson’s team suffered a disheartening 22-17 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping to 3-6-1 on the season. The good news is the Eagles still lead the NFC East. The bad news? The schedule only increases in difficulty over the next four weeks against the Seahawks, Packers, Saints and Cardinals.
Before looking ahead, the Birds’ Eye View crew rewinds Sunday’s loss, starting with Carson Wentz and the offense’s struggles as time is running out for Pederson to turn around the season.
The Birds’ Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.