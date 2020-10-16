Of course, a coach has to consider what’s on the coin’s other side, too. Even if a quarterback who can run, who thrives on the move, never suffers a career-threatening injury, the sheer wear-and-tear can shorten the period at which he’s in his prime. After 2010, Vick played just 45 games over his subsequent five seasons, and Jackson’s number of carries per game has dropped from 11.7 last season to 8.2 this year. But for now, in weighing whether to expose Wentz to more open-field hits, the Eagles apparently have allowed their pendulum to swing back toward the acceptance of such risk.