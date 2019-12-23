On Sunday, he was at the center of everything for the Eagles. He made an exquisite throw to Goedert for the game’s first touchdown, faking a screen pass to Ward, then lobbing the ball over Dallas’ linebackers to a place where only Goedert could catch it. On his 38-yard completion to Ward late in the third quarter, which set up a 1-yard Sanders touchdown run, Wentz noticed that Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Smith had lined up across from Ward in the slot. He knew then where he would go with the football — but not before offering a play-action fake and looking to the middle of the field to freeze Smith and give Ward time to free himself. “It was sweet to be able to do it at the line of scrimmage,” Wentz said. “Caught that linebacker out there in space. Played with his eyes a little bit.” He lost Zach Ertz for a spell with a rib injury and Arcega-Whiteside late with a foot injury, but he never lost control of the offense.