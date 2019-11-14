“The Patriots are unique in that they do a lot of different looks, they’re well-coached, they’re going to find a way to try to take away what you do really well and make you win another way. I think that’s kind of always been their model,” Kelce said. “They’re going to find out what plays you like to run, how you like to attack people, and try to take that away. They’re going to try to find out who your best players are, double ‘em, do whatever they can to make sure that guy is not the one that’s going to beat ‘em.”