After that regression Wentz should have hiked up his trousers, rolled up his sleeves and started to earn that money. He should have begged his teammates for patience and dived into a rebuild, a reboot, a total reconstruction of his mechanics, with some sports psychology thrown in. He should have thanked the fans for their support and set up daily autograph sessions at Lincoln Financial Field; after all, they’re the ones who paid for the nearly $40 million he took home in 2020.