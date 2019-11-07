Romo and Nantz remained on the sideline for two segments during the third quarter, calling the game off the jumbotron at the stadium and a monitor Rikhoff brought down to the sideline. The move did create some limitations, such as the inability for Romo to telestrate a big play. But it also paid off when former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest happened to be seated in the stands and greeted Romo on the way back to the booth.